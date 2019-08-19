Bailee Madison arrives for the 2016 American Music Awards on November 20, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Bailee Madison said goodbye to the 'Good Witch' on social media, saying she felt "bittersweet." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Bailee Madison bid farewell to Hallmark Channel's Good Witch on social media following the show's Season 5 finale.

Madison, who portrayed Grace, announced in July that she would be exiting the series after Season 5. The finale on Sunday featured Grace graduating from high school as valedictorian.

"That's a wrap on Grace and a wrap on the last 5 years. Humbled, grateful and looking forward to the next chapter. All love always and forever your Grace," the actress said on Twitter.

Madison, on Instagram, thanked the cast, crew and fans.

"The feelings couldn't be more bitter sweet. Thank you so much for loving and watching Grace (and in a way, me) grow up on your screen for the last 5 years, and thank you for tuning in tonight to wish her a farewell," she said.

"I am so beyond grateful for the memories these last 5 years have provided me, and as this chapter ends tonight I celebrate all that was and all that is ahead."