2M watched TV debut of Patrick Swayze doc

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- About 2 million people tuned in to watch the TV broadcast of the documentary I Am Patrick Swayze.

The biography of the late screen star got a Paramount Network and TV Land simulcast from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EDT on Sunday, and an encore airing later in the evening on Paramount.

It had its world premiere at the San Antonio Film Festival in Texas -- Swayze's home state -- on Aug. 2.

The film is now available for streaming on the Paramount Network app.

"On social media, I Am Patrick Swayze ranked as the No. 1 most-social special across all of TV for Aug. 18, while also trending as a top hashtag on Twitter," a press release from Paramount said.

The documentary was directed by Adrian Buitenhuis, who also helmed Paramount's I Am Heath Ledger and I Am Paul Walker.

I Am Patrick Swayze included home movies, family photos and interviews with former co-stars from his classic films Dirty Dancing, The Outsiders and Ghost.

Among those who participated in the project were Swayze's wife Lisa Niemi Swayze, brother Don Swayze, co-stars Sam Elliott, Jennifer Grey, C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe, Kelly Lynch, Demi Moore, Lori Petty, Marshall R. Teague, director Roland Joffe, agent Nicole David, manager Kate Edwards, personal assistant Rosemary Hygate, stuntman Cliff McLaughlin and bodyguard Frank Whiteley.

Swayze would have turned 67 on Sunday. He died after a battle with pancreatic cancer on Sept. 14, 2009.