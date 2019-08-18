Kevin Smith working on new 'He-Man' cartoon for Netflix

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Sunday that filmmaker Kevin Smith is working on its new He-Man cartoon.

"The war for Eternia begins again! Superstar director Kevin Smith continues the original series' story right where it left off in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a new series telling the epic tale of what may be He-Man and Skeletor's final battle," the streaming service tweeted.

Based on a Mattel toy line, the original animated adventure series initially aired 1983-85 and remained popular in reruns for years.

Netflix is also the home of the re-imagined She-Ra, which was renewed for its second season and takes place in the same universe as He-Man.

Smith is known for his films Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

His movie Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is set to open on Oct. 15.

"By the Power of Grayskull! I have to shower! No - I mean I have the flour! Myah! One more try: I HAVE THE POWER! Thank you @Mattel and @netflix for letting my play in your Universe! I promise: this will not be a Stinkor! #MOTU," Smith tweeted.