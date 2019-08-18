Alan Cumming's show 'Instinct' canceled after two seasons

Actor Naveen Andrews arrives at the French premiere of the film "Diana" in Paris in 2013. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Alan Cumming's Instinct won't be back for Season 3 on CBS.

"While I'm sorry I won't be getting to play with @bojnovak and the rest of the amazing cast and crew again, I'm grateful for two seasons of fun and gore and feeling like a dandy thanks to @danlawsonstyle's costumes, and selfies with corpses and vegan options at catering and Lala's occasional guest appearances in the police station when she got bored in her basket beneath my desk," Cumming wrote in an Instagram post Saturday.

"I'm also proud to have played the first every leading character in a US network drama who is gay. Yes, really. Because of @instinctcbs millions of people will have seen a same sex marriage portrayed for the first time and I hope we changed and opened some minds in the process."

Based on James Patterson's book Murder Games, the show featured Cumming as university professor and former CIA officer Dylan Reinhart who teams up with New York police detective Elizabeth Needham, played by Bojana Novakovic, to solve crimes.

Co-starring Daniel Ings and Naveen Andrews, it will have its finale on Aug. 25.