Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Peaky Blinders will premiere its fifth season in October.

Netflix shared a release date, Oct. 4, and a promo photo for the season Friday on Twitter.

The still shows gangster-turned-Parliament member Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) skirting a crowd of people on a street. Netflix said the season begins with the Wall Street crash of 1929.

"#PeakyBlinders Season 5 hits Netflix on October 4!!" the post reads. "@samclaflin @anyataylorjoy, Brian Gleeson, Kate Dickie, and @EmmettScanlan join the cast as the character's lives are thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929."

Peaky Blinders released a first Season 5 trailer in July that shows Tommy meeting Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin), a charismatic politician. Mosley was a real-life Parliament member who became the leader of the British Union of Fascists.

Murphy and Claflin discussed Tommy and Mosley's dynamic at the Season 5 premiere in July.

"[Tommy's] playing a big boys' game -- playing chess if you will -- and Mosley is someone who's grown up playing chess," Murphy said.

"[They] try to outwit one another using each other to try and better themselves and get ahead," Claflin added.

Peaky Blinders is created by Steven Knight and co-stars Helen McCrory and Paul Anderson.