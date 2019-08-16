Actor Ewan McGregor arrives on the red carpet at the "Beauty and the Beast" New York screening in 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Ewan McGregor is in talks to reprise his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in a Star Wars series for Disney+.

Deadline reported the development Thursday and Variety said it also confirmed the actor is in negotiations for the role.

The show about the powerful Jedi Master would be the soon-to-launch streaming service's third Star Wars project after The Mandalorian and a Rogue One prequel.

McGregor, 48, played the role of Obi-Wan in the Star Wars blockbusters The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

The late Alec Guiness played the hero as an older man in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

McGregor's other credits include Season 3 of Fargo, as well as the films Christopher Robin, Beauty and the Beast, Big Fish, Moulin Rouge, Black Hawk Down and Trainspotting.