'Elementary' wraps CBS run after seven seasons

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The mystery drama Elementary wrapped up its seventh and final season on CBS Thursday night.

The show starred Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu as contemporary New York sleuths and platonic roommates Sherlock Holmes and Joan Watson.

Aidan Quinn played New York Police Department Captain Tommy Gregson and Jon Michael Hill played Lt. Marcus Bell -- the private detectives' associates.

The finale covered several years and showed Holmes had faked his death, then went on to solve crimes around the world, while Joan stayed in New York continuing to work as a consultant, raising her adoptive son and battling cancer.

The episode also reveals the off-screen death of Sherlock's nemesis Jamie Moriarty (Natalie Dormer).

It ends with the pair sharing a rare hug and returning to work with Bell, who has been promoted to captain.