WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns confronts Daniel Bryan

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns continued to investigate who has been attacking him backstage on Smackdown, along with taking on Buddy Murphy.

Reigns accepted the challenge from Murphy who had previously told the Big Dog that he saw Daniel Bryan's partner Rowan carry out the attacks.

Murphy, a former Cruiserweight Champion, made his in-ring debut on Smackdown Tuesday and held his own against Reigns.

Reigns was continually shocked throughout the highly-competitive match at the endurance of Murphy and how The Best Kept Secret kept bringing the fight to him. Reigns would weather Murphy's offensive storm and eventually win the bout by nailing him with a thunderous Spear.

Murphy, after the match, was attacked backstage by Rowan as Bryan yelled at the high-flyer to admit that he was lying about seeing Rowan carry out the attacks. Murphy eventually obliged and said he lied, but only after he was severely beaten.

Reigns, right before Smackdown went off the air, finally confronted Bryan inside the locker room area. The grapplers shared an intense stare down with Bryan demanding that Reigns apologize for thinking Rowan was involved.

Reigns instead got ready for a fight before Bryan said he found out who the actual culprit is and that he will bring the attacker to Reigns next week.

Also on Smackdown, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston accompanied his New Day partners, Smackdown Tag Team Champions Xavier Woods and Big E, to the ring before their match against The Revival.

Randy Orton then arrived and verbally attacked Kingston for ending their SummerSlam match in a disqualification after The Viper had taunted the champ's family who were sitting at ringside. Orton suggested that he team up with The Revival to take on all three New Day members which the group accepted.

The Revival won the match for their team after they nailed Woods with the Shatter Machine. Orton then used the opportunity to punish each New Day member with an RKO.

Other moments from Smackdown included Charlotte Flair defeating Ember Moon; Shane McMahon fining Kevin Owens $100,00 for attacking Elias during their match at SummerSlam; and Samoa Joe defeating Owens with help from Elias who acted as the match's special guest enforcer.