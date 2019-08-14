Natalie Dormer attends the "Game of Thrones" Season 8 premiere in April. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Piper Perabo will join Daniel Zovatto and Natalie Dormer in Showtime's "Penny Dreadful" spinoff. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Piper Perabo is "so excited" to join the cast of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

The 42-year-old actress confirmed in a tweet Tuesday she will appear in Showtime's upcoming Penny Dreadful spinoff, which takes place in 1930s Los Angeles.

"I'm so excited about being a part of this amazing world. 1938 Los Angeles, the new Penny Dreadful: City of Angels," Perabo wrote.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Perabo will join Daniel Zovatto, Natalie Dormer, Nathan Lane and Rory Kinnear in the new series. Production will begin this month, although a premiere date has yet to be set.

Perabo will have a recurring role as Linda Craft, the wife of Dr. Peter Craft (Kinnear), the head of the isolationist German-American Bund, and mom to Trevor (Hudson West) and Tom (Julian Hilliard). The character is unsatisfied with her suburban life.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is described as a "spiritual successor" to Penny Dreadful, which starred Eva Green and Josh Hartnett and had a three-season run on Showtime from 2014 to 2016. Series creator John Logan will return to write and executive produce the new show.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels follows Det. Tiago Vega (Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Lane) as they investigate a grisly murder. The characters are swept up in the social and political tensions of pre-WWII Los Angeles.

Perabo is known for playing CIA agent Annie Walker on the USA Network series Covert Affairs. She most recently starred as Sara on Turn Up Charlie, which premiered its first season on Netflix in March.