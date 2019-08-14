Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen said on The Late Late Show he was given fake scripts on the fantasy drama as part of a prank.

Allen, on Tuesday, told host James Corden he believed his character Theon Greyjoy was going to die in Season 2 after reading a fake script given to him.

The fake death scene involved Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) stabbing Theon in the chest.

"I kind of just took it on the chin and got on with it," Allen said about coming to terms with his character dying.

Allen said he then went on vacation thinking it was over until the Game of Thrones cast convinced production to finally come clean about the fake script.

"People decided to tell them maybe you should call him because he might be tearing his hair out, but I wasn't," Allen said. "I was sun bathing."

Allen also told Corden Game of Thrones star Kit Harington was once given a fake script about his character Jon Snow losing his hair following a battle with a White Walker.

Game of Thrones ended after eight seasons in May. The HBO series earned a leading 32 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, making it the most nominated show in television history. Allen is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama.