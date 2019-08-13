Penelope Ann Miller to star in Lifetime's college-admission scandal movie

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Riverdale actress Penelope Ann Miller and The L Word alum Mia Kirshner are set to star in the Lifetime movie, The College Admissions Scandal.

Filming is to begin this month. The fact-based movie is expected to premiere on the cable network in the fall.

It follows "two wealthy mothers, Caroline, a sought after interior designer and Bethany, an owner of a successful financial services firm, who share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible college," a press release said.

"When charismatic college admissions consultant Rick Singer (Michael Shanks) offers a side door into the prestigious institutions of their dreams, Caroline and Bethany willingly partake with visions of coveted acceptance letters in their heads. But when Singer cooperates with the FBI and pleads guilty, the mothers who risked everything for their kids, must face the consequences of their crimes and the loss of trust and respect from their families."

The project is part of Lifetime's "Ripped From the Headlines" movie slate which includes Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter.