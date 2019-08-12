Robert De Niro, Caitlyn Jenner join 'Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin'

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro and Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner have joined the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin.

Comedy Central announced in a video Monday on Twitter a list of stars who will roast Baldwin at the event in September.

The clip shows Baldwin making pre-taped reactions as the names show on the screen. De Niro, Jenner, Blake Griffin, Joel McHale, Debra Messing, Chris Redd and Jeff Ross will join roastmaster Sean Hayes on stage.

"If you like lists of celebrities, you're in luck. Here's who's burning Alec Baldwin this September. #BaldwinRoast," the caption reads.

The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin will take place Sept. 7 at the Saban Theatre in Los Angeles and air Sept. 15 on Comedy Central. Additional roasters will be announced at a later date.

Joel Gallen will executive produce the roast with Rick Austin and Jeff Ross. Gallen previously executive produced and directed the Comedy Central roasts of Bruce Willis, Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Charlie Sheen and Donald Trump.

Baldwin is known for playing Jack Donaghy on 30 Rock and his portrayal of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. He also appeared in the films Beetlejuice, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Departed and Mission Impossible -- Rogue Nation and Fallout.