Courteney Cox (L) and Jennifer Aniston played Monica Geller and Rachel Green on the NBC series "Friends." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Friends fans can watch episodes of the beloved sitcom in movie theaters this fall.

Fathom Events and Warner Bros. are bringing 12 episodes of the NBC series to theaters in September and October to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary.

The three-night event will take place Sept. 23, Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 in more than 1,000 theaters nationwide. A full list of participating theaters will be available Friday on the Fathom Events website.

Each night will feature four episodes of Friends that have been remastered in 4K. Each screening will also include exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content.

"The cultural impact that Friends continues to have, 25 years after its premiere, is astounding," Warner Bros. Television group President Lisa Gregorian said in a statement.

"It is so amazing to know that the series is still bringing people of all ages together. We could not be more excited to deliver these digitally remastered episodes to theaters -- for the first time ever! -- so that together, in a shared experience, our loyal fans can enjoy some of their favorite Friends scenes in a new way," she added.

Friends starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc in a 10-season run on NBC from 1994 to 2004. Aniston, Cox and Kudrow reunited in June after Aniston voiced interest in an official reunion.

Here's the full list of Friends episodes that will be shown in theaters: