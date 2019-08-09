Tarek El Moussa (L), pictured with Christina Anstead, confirmed his relationship with Heather Rae Young three years after his split from Anstead. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Tarek El Moussa is going public with new girlfriend Heather Rae Young.

The 37-year-old television personality confirmed his relationship with Young, 31, in an Instagram post Thursday.

"It's official!!!! After more than 3 years on my own I'm so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!" El Moussa wrote.

"I'll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special in my life after the last three years," he said. "Then... out of the blue @heatherraeyoung walked into my life. The first time I saw her smile she 'did that thing to my tummy' and I knew right away I need to get to know her ... so I asked her out!! She said yes."

El Moussa split from his wife and Flip or Flop co-star, Christina El Moussa, now Christina Anstead, in May 2016. Anstead married Ant Anstead in December and is expecting her first child with the British television personality.

"In life you can't predict the future! I couldn't predict divorce! I couldn't predict two cancers! I couldn't predict my back injury," El Moussa wrote, referencing his health issues. "You just never know what tomorrow brings."

"I just want to let the world know I met someone special that makes me want to be a better man :)," he said. "So let's all welcome @heatherraeyoung into my life. It's still new and we are both so excited for the future!"

Young, who stars on the Netflix series Selling Sunset, confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"My heart is so full and happy. Sometimes someone comes into your life and you just know they are meant to be there. This incredible man @therealtarekelmoussa came into my life at the perfect time and I haven't stopped smiling since. I am so proud to call him my boyfriend, I just look at him in awe at what an amazing, talented and kind human he is," she wrote.

Entertainment Tonight said El Moussa and Young were first linked in July after they were spotted kissing in Redondo Beach, Calif. El Moussa couldn't help but gush about Young in an interview Thursday.

"I must say, she's brilliant, she's loving, she's caring, she's supportive and I just adore her," he said. "I'm having a great time and I'm saying words I never thought I would say again. She's my girlfriend, and I'm very excited about what the future holds for us."

El Moussa and Anstead are parents to two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden. El Moussa said he has introduced Young to his kids, parents and sister.