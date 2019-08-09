'Criminal': David Tennant, Hayley Atwell series to premiere Sept. 20 on Netflix

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Criminal, a new series starring David Tennant and Hayley Atwell, will premiere on Netflix in September.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, Sept. 20, and first-look photos of Tennant and Atwell on Friday.

One of the stills shows Atwell with pink hair, while another features the actress speaking to police. Another shows Tennant speaking to someone off-camera.

"Set entirely within the confines of a police interview suite, Criminal (starring David Tennant, Hayley Atwell, &+) comes to Netflix 20 September," the post reads.

Deadline said Criminal will consist of 12 episodes. The show takes place in four countries -- France, Spain, Germany and the U.K. -- with three episodes in each location. Tennant, Atwell and Nicholas Pinnock star in the U.K. episodes.

The episodes in France will star Margot Bancilhon, Lauren Lucas and Stephane Jobert, the episodes in Germany will feature Eva Meckbach, Sylvester Groth and Florence Kasumba, and the episodes in Spain will star Jorge Bosch, Jose Angel Egido and Nuria Mencia.

Criminal is described as a cat-and-mouse drama that explores the mental conflict between police and the suspect in custody. The show hails from Killing Eve writer George Kay and Jim Field Smith.