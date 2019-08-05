Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving fans a new glimpse of Jenna Dewan in Soundtrack.

The streaming service released new promo photos Monday on Twitter featuring the 38-year-old actress and her co-stars Christina Milian and Madeleine Stowe.

One of the images captures Dewan dancing as her character, Joanna Kassem, while another shows Milian sitting at a table with a man and a chocolate cake.

"FIRST LOOK: 'Soundtrack' -- a ten episode romantic musical series created by @Anthologist, starring @jennadewan @ChristinaMilian and Madeleine Stowe," the caption reads.

Deadline said Netflix gave Soundtrack, a Fox pilot previously known as Mixtape, a 10-episode series order in July. The pilot was written by Quantico creator and former Smash showrunner Josh Safran and directed by Jesse Peretz.

Soundtrack is a musical drama that co-stars Callie Hernandez. The male lead, played by Raul Castillo in the pilot, will be recast.

Dewan is known for the dance movie Step Up. Her regular TV roles include Lucy Lane on Supergirl and Julian Booth on The Resident.