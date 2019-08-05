Jimmy Kimmel, Norman Lear teaming up for more live specials

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is producing two more special ABC events based on Norman Lear's classic sitcoms. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear are planning two more Live in Front of a Studio Audience specials based on Lear's classic sitcoms.

On board as executive producers are Brent Miller, Will Ferrell and Justin Theroux.

One of the specials will air during the winter holidays and the other is expected to run in the spring.

The first star-studded installment in the franchise -- which included contemporary casts playing out scripts from Lear's 1970s shows All in the Family and The Jeffersons -- premiered on May 22.

The ensembles included Jamie Foxx, Marisa Tomei, Anthony Anderson, Ellie Kemper and Woody Harrelson.

Lear's other works included One Day at a Time, Sanford and Son, Maude and Good Times.

A remake of One Day at a Time recently ran for three seasons on Netflix. Pop TV picked it up for Season 4.