Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Milo Ventimiglia said on Jimmy Kimmel Live that in order to have a good scene with his dog co-stars in The Art of Racing in the Rain, he had to stop looking at them in the eye.

Ventimiglia told Kimmel on Thursday that looking the dog in the eye would cause the canine to look away, ruining the scene they were shooting.

The actor would then discover from the film's dog trainer that he needed to look elsewhere

"She goes, 'Were you looking the dog in the eye?' and I go 'Yeah.' She goes, 'You are his alpha, he won't challenge you. So look him in the center of the forehead, look him in the ear but don't look him in the eye,'" the actor said.

The Art of Racing in the Rain, based on the Garth Stein book of the same name, is set to arrive in theaters on Aug. 9.

The film follows the life of race car driver Denny (Ventimiglia) through the eyes of his dog. Amanda Seyfried also stars with Kevin Costner voicing the inner thoughts of the dog.

Ventimiglia also told Kimmel that he grew attached to one of his dog co-stars, but that the canine already had a good home.

"This dog just had the most beautiful soul and he had the best temperament," he said. "He was my guy."