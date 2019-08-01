James Marsden, Amber Heard to star in 'The Stand' remake

President Barack Obama awards a 2014 National Medal of Arts to author Stephen King during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C. in 2015. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Actress Amber Heard arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Les Miserables" in Cannes, France on May 15. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actor James Marsden is to star in the new version of "The Stand." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Westworld actor James Marsden and Aquaman actress Amber Heard are set to star in CBS All Access' limited series, The Stand.

The latest adaptation of Stephen King's 1978, post-apocalyptic novel will also feature Odessa Young and Henry Zaga.

King penned a new ending for the series.

"The script for that final episode is written. I was glad (writer-producer) Josh Boone gave me the chance, because that final story has been in my mind for 30 years," King tweeted.

The project was first announced in January.

The Stand was previously the basis of a miniseries in 1994. It starred Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald, Ossie Davis and Gary Sinise.

The story envisions "a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil," a press release from the streaming service said.