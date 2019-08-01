Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Insecure star Issa Rae said on The Tonight Show she was inspired by her favorite hip-hop artists when she wrote her comedic acceptance speech for the Emerging Entrepreneur Award.

"It's always nerve-racking trying to figure out what you're going to say at these things," Rae told host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

"I was going to do the typical like, I was grateful to get the award," she continued. "But I was like, f-that like I want to be like not humble about it and I started thinking about some of my favorite hip-hop artists who don't know what that means at all. They don't know what humility is."

Fallon then played clips from Rae's acceptance speech. "I'm closing all doors behind me, so if you didn't make it in, oops your bad. Figure it out," she said at the time.

"In conclusion, entrepreneur till I die. I deserve this," she said to end her speech.

Rae also announced on The Tonight Show that Season 4 of her HBO series Insecure will contain 10 episodes instead of eight.

Rae, when asked about her new HBO project A Black Lady Sketch Show, said that Angela Bassett, Patti LaBelle, Laverne Cox and Aja Naomi King will be making guest appearances. The new series premieres on Friday.