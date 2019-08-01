Actor Adam Scott will host ABC's new game show, "Don't," the network said Thursday. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Adam Scott, recently of Big Little Lies, will host the new game show, Don't, ABC announced Thursday.

The "comedic physical game show" allows contestants to compete to win a cash prize of up to $100,000, the network said.

Contestants will team up with family and friends in four-person teams to win money through challenges with themes such as "Don't Laugh," "Don't Blink" or "Don't Look Back."

"As a fan of both 'games' and 'shows,' I feel we may be onto something here," Scott said.

Scott has starred as Ed Mackenzie in the HBO series, Big Little Lies, which had its Season 2 finale last month. He has also starred as Ben Wyatt in NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, as Derek in the film Step Brothers, and as Henry Pollard in the Starz sitcom Party Down. He has also had a recurring role in NBC's The Good Place, for which he received the Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Villain.

Some of his film credits include The Disaster Artist, The Guilt Trip, Monster-in-Law and Knocked Up.