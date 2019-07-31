Actor Ben McKenzie (L) and Sean Pertwee attend the press conference for TV series "Gotham" in Tokyo, Japan in 2015. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Actor Rufus Sewell arrives at the series premiere of "The Man in the High Castle" in New York City in 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Kaya Scodelario is to star in the BBC/Amazon miniseries, "Pale Horse." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Crawl actress Kaya Scodelario and The Man In The High Castle actor Rufus Sewell are to star in the miniseries, The Pale Horse, the BBC announced.

The two-part screen adaptation of Agatha Christie's murder mystery will also feature Bertie Carvel, Sean Pertwee, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Poppy Gilbert, Madeleine Bowyer and Ellen Robertson.

"The Pale Horse follows Mark Easterbrook as he tries to uncover the mystery of a list of names found in the shoe of a dead woman," a press release said. "His investigation leads him to the peculiar village of Much Deeping, and The Pale Horse, the home of a trio of rumored witches. Word has it that the witches can do away with wealthy relatives by means of the dark arts, but as the bodies mount up, Mark is certain there has to be a rational explanation."

Director Leonora Lonsdale is filming the project in the Bristol area of England.

"This adaptation feels like nothing we have done before. This is a very different story from most that my great grandmother wrote, and (writer-producer) Sarah (Phelps) has taken it to new heights. The cast, with the likes of Rufus Sewell and Bertie Carvel, is superlative, and it should be a highly entertaining drama," James Prichard, executive producer and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited, said in a statement.

The miniseries will air on the BBC in the United Kingdom and on Amazon in the United States.

It follows the networks' recent Christie collaborations Ordeal By Innocence and The ABC Murders.