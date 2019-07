Actor, writer and director B.J. Novak arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actress Kaitlyn Dever arrives for the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards 2019 in Las Vegas on April 4. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Actor Jon Bernthal is to appear in an episode of writer-director B.J. Novak's new FX anthology series, "Platform." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- B.J. Novak wrote and will direct the pilot for an anthology series called Platform for FX.

"I heard there was a television shortage," The Office and The Mindy Project alum tweeted.

Deadline.com said the half-hour, character-driven show will include both comedic and dramatic episodes.

Booked to appear in the show are Ed Asner, Jon Bernthal, Kaitlyn Dever, Lucas Hedges, Boyd Holbrook, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and George Wallace, Variety reported.