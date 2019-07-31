'Bachelor in Paradise' alum Jade Roper gives birth to baby boy

July 31 (UPI) -- Former Bachelor in Paradise star Jade Roper is a mom of two.

The 32-year-old television personality took to Instagram Tuesday after "accidentally" giving birth to her son with husband and Season 2 co-star Tanner Tolbert in the master closet of their home.

Roper shared a photo of herself holding her baby boy on the floor of her closet as family members and paramedics look on.

"I accidentally gave birth at home last night, in our master closet," Roper captioned the post. "I've been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not all at what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely."

"I'll share my whole birth story soon, but long story short, my waters broke and 75 minutes later I gave birth to our healthy baby boy while clutching a bench in our closet. It was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt so out of control, but Tanner, Tanner's mom, my mom and the medics and firefighters kept me going when I felt like the world was caving in on me and my unborn baby," she said.

"I was going to share the happy, cute Instagrammable pics first, but this felt right to me," the star added. "So incredibly grateful for the support system we had and for this beautiful boy I get to hold in my arms."

Tolbert confirmed the news and shared a family photo at the hospital on his own account.

"We are officially a family of 4! Baby boy threw us for a curveball last night... but him and his mom are healthy and all is well... now we just have to pick a name," he wrote.

Bachelor Nation stars Chris Harrison, Catherine Giudici, Arie Luyendyk, Jr., Lauren Bushnell and Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff were among those to congratulate the couple online.

"Now that's the most dramatic delivery ever," Harrison joked.

"Wowwwww you are superwoman," Giudici wrote. "So so happy that you and baby are safe and healthy!"

"HERO. CONGRATS FRIEND! praying for you and baby boy," Roloff said.

Roper and Tolbert are also parents to daughter Emerson "Emmy" Avery, who turns two years old Aug. 17. The couple confirmed their son's birth in a statement Tuesday to People.

"We are over the moon for our little guy. He came into this world fast at 7 lbs., 9 oz and 20 in. long," Tolbert said. "Mom and baby boy are doing great. Emmy just met her little brother -- she greeted him with a kiss on the head, so I guess that means she will allow us to bring him home! We are officially a family of four!"

Roper and Tolbert appeared on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor and Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette, respectively, before meeting and getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise. The couple married in January 2016.