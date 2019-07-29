July 29 (UPI) -- World on Fire, a miniseries starring Helen Hunt and Sean Bean, will get its U.S. premiere via PBS' Masterpiece programming banner.

Lesley Manville, Jonah Hauer-King and Blake Harrison are set to co-star in the World War II drama.

The seven-part series was first announced in October. It will air on the BBC in Britain.

"At the very heart of any war are the families affected by it. World on Fire follows the fates of five characters -- from England, France, Germany, Poland, and America -- as their stories weave in and out of each other's. Love, death, heroism, and forgiveness bind them together as the world changes around them," Masterpiece executive producer Rebecca Eaton said Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles.