July 29 (UPI) -- FX has released a trailer for Season 9 of American Horror Story, which is subtitled 1984.

"Welcome to Camp Redwood. Good luck leaving alive," reads a message accompanying Monday's minutelong preview on YouTube.

Set to John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band's song "On the Dark Side," the clip kicks off as a pickup truck filled with beer-drinking teens arrives at a remote location in a forest.

Unbeknownst to the kids, there is a masked person holding a giant knife hiding under their vehicle.

The music changes to The Motels' "Suddenly Last Summer" as the camera looks down at the teens playing in and near a lake.

The masked person then swims toward a canoe where a young woman is relaxing and pops out of the water with a knife raised over her head as she screams.

American Horror Story: 1984 is to premiere Sept. 18 on FX. It stars Emma Roberts, Matthew Morrison, Cody Fern, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman and Angelica Ross.