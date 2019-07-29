July 29 (UPI) -- General Hospital star Billy Miller is leaving the long-running series.

The 39-year-old actor penned a letter to fans following reports he will depart the ABC soap opera. Miller has played Jason Morgan/Drew Cain on the show since 2014.

Miller's manager, Marnie Sparer, shared the letter and a photo of balloons in Miller's dressing room in a video Sunday on Twitter.

"Hello friends, With a slight air of sadness, it is time to ponder what 'goodbye' means," Miller wrote. "However, instead of dwelling on what is gone and sure to be missed, there is another way."

"Maybe our goodbye is really a remembrance of love felt, an appreciation for lives shared, and the lifelong reminisces that come from embraces given and received," he said. "Maybe our goodbye is an earnest hope for the brightest path forward for us all. Maybe our goodbye is honoring growth and lessons learned."

"Now, instead of sadness, I am filled with gratitude for all your support, encouragement, and every emotion shared," the star added. "I cherish the journey we have taken together. Thank you for allowing me into your homes and lives. With every ounce of my being, I thank you for being you. I would be remiss in this crazy, unpredictable world we all love so much if I did not hold out the possibility that maybe our GOODBYE is really.....TILL NEXT TIME."

Rumors of Miller's exit have been circulating for months. Sources told Soap Dirt that Miller filmed his final episode Friday.

Miller is also known for portraying Richie Novak on All My Children and Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless. He played Marcus Specter on the USA Network series Suits.