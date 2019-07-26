Padma Lakshmi will explore different culinary traditions in immigrant communities across the U.S. in a new Hulu series. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Author and television personality Padma Lakshmi has landed her own food series at Hulu.

Deadline confirmed Friday the 48-year-old Top Chef host will star in a new, untitled series from the streaming site. Hulu has ordered a 10-episode first season of the half-hour show.

The series is described as a "living cookbook" that focuses more on people and culture than recipes. Lakshmi will explore different culinary traditions in immigrant communities across the U.S., from the first Americans to the latest arrivals.

An official description says each episode will begin with "a single dish that represents and connects to a community's history and traditions, and explores the evolution of that immigrant community through that cuisine."

Lakshmi celebrated the news in a tweet Friday.

"It's all happening @hulu," she wrote.

Lakshmi's show joins the Hulu Kitchen lineup, which includes a new show starring David Chang and Chrissy Teigen. The Hollywood Reporter said the vertical is expected to fully launch in 2020.

Lakshmi has authored cookbooks, including Easy Exotic and Tangy, Tart, Hot and Sweet, and the memoir Love, Loss and What We Ate. She has hosted the Bravo series Top Chef since 2006.