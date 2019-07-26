July 26 (UPI) -- Glow star Betty Gilpin displayed her unique ability to impersonate Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong singing a Britney Spears song on The Tonight Show.

The actress performed Spears' "Oops!... I Did It Again" as Fitzgerald and Armstrong on Thursday, turning the song into a duet as she switched between impersonating the classic singers.

"I have the musical taste of like a 75-year-old hermit woman who's like wearing a dress made out of spider-webs," Gilpin joked to host Jimmy Fallon.

"This is like what I would do when I was 6-years-old alone and then stoned at 17," she continued before launching into her performance.

Gilpin portrays Debbie/Liberty Belle on Netflix's Glow, a comedy-drama inspired by the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling -- a real life female wrestling league and television show from the 1980s.

Glow Season 3 is set to premiere on Aug. 9.