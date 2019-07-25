July 25 (UPI) -- Will & Grace, a sit-com starring Eric McCormack and Debra Messing, will end its revival after its upcoming third season airs in 2020, NBC said Thursday.

Also featuring Sean Hayes and Megan Mullaly, the show about a quartet of friends living and working in New York City will wrap after 246 episodes and a total of 11 seasons over the course of 21 years. It debuted in 1998 and ended its first run in 2006. Fresh episodes were ordered starting in 2017.

"When NBC had the opportunity to reconnect this amazing cast and creative team, we jumped at the chance," George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment, said in a press release.

"The impact and legacy of Will & Grace simply can't be overstated, both as a true game-changer in the portrayal of the LGBTQ community and as one of the finest comedies in television history."

Series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan posted a letter on Twitter explaining why they, the cast and producer James Burrows decided to end the reboot.

"It is our belief that throughout this time, we have been able to sustain a level of quality that we can all be incredibly proud of, especially these past three seasons. In the interest of protecting the legacy of this show and the truly outstanding work that went into making every episode, we have decided now is the time to stop. On Dec. 18, 2019 our extraordinary cast will take its final bow," the letter said.

McCormack also confirmed the news on Twitter.

"Well, we're taking this one out like we brought it in: with love, laughs, gratitude... and on our own terms. Season 3 of #WillandGrace (well, season 11!) will be our grand finale... and it's gonna be FANTASTIC," the actor posted.