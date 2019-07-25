Netflix cancels 'Designated Survivor,' 'Tuca & Bertie'

"Tuca and Bertie" star Tiffany Haddish arrives for the 28th annual MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Netflix has canceled drama, Designated Survivor, after three seasons and, animated comedy, Tuca & Bertie after one season.

Designated Survivor starred Kiefer Sutherland as a low-level bureaucrat who suddenly becomes President of the United States following an attack on the Capitol building.

The political thriller first appeared on ABC before it was canceled after two seasons. Netflix then revived the series for a third season which arrived in June.

Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, Kal Penn and Maggie Q also starred.

"We are proud to have offered fans a third season of Designated Survivor and will continue to carry all three seasons for years to come," Netflix said in a statement. "We're especially thankful to star and executive producer Kiefer Sutherland, who brought passion, dedication and an unforgettable performance as President Kirkman."

Tuca & Bertie, which arrived on Netflix in May, featured the voices of Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as 30-year-old female birds. Steven Yeun, Nicole Byer and Reggie Watts also starred.

"Lisa Hanawalt created a relatable yet whimsical world in Tuca & Bertie," Netflix said. "We're grateful to Lisa and her fellow executive producers Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, and EPs/stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, along with all the writers and animators for sharing the funny and dynamic female bird duo of Tuca and Bertie with the world."

"While Tuca & Bertie won't have a second season, we're proud to feature this story on Netflix for years to come," they continued.

Netflix also recently canceled Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It starring DeWanda Wise after two seasons.