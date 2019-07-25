Jason Fuchs is writing and executive producing a television series based on "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" alongside Carlton Cuse. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Hulu is developing a new television series based on Douglas Adams' comedy and sci-fi adventure, The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy.

Carlton Cuse (Lost, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) and writer Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman, Ice Age: Continental Drift) are developing the series for Hulu with ABC Signature.

The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy started out as a radio series before becoming a best-selling series of novels that have been translated into more than 30 languages.

The story follows the space adventures of Arthur Dent following the destruction of Earth.

Martin Freeman, Mos Def, Sam Rockwell, Zooey Deschanel, John Malkovich, Alan Rickman, Bill Nighy and Stephen Fry starred in a 2005 film adaptation.