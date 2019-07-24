July 24 (UPI) -- Popular comedy-drama Younger has been renewed for Season 7.

Deadline confirmed Wednesday the show will return for a seventh season on TV Land, making it the network's longest-running original series.

The news follows Younger's Season 6 premiere in June, which was the show's highest-rated season premiere among people 25-54 and women 25-54. The episode drew 1.3 million viewers.

"Season after season, Younger has continued to reach new heights and build an incredibly loyal fan base," TV Land and Paramount Network president of development and production Keith Cox said in a statement.

"We love this talented and amazing cast and can't wait to see what Darren has in store for season seven," he added, referencing series creator Darren Star.

Younger is based on the Pamela Redmond Satran novel of the same name. The show stars Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Nico Tororella and Peter Hermann.

TV Land confirmed the renewal on the Younger official Twitter account Wednesday.

"Season 7 HERE WE COME! #YoungerTV," the network captioned a photo of the cast.

Younger follows Liza Miller (Foster), a 40-year-old woman who lies about her age and lands a job in the publishing industry. The series is in the midst of its sixth season and airs Wednesdays on TV Land.