'Surviving R. Kelly' follow-up in development at Lifetime

Lifetime is also working on a series on Jeffrey Epstein who has been accused of sexual abuse and trafficking. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Attorney Southern District of New York/EPA-EFE

A sequel series to "Surviving R.Kelly" is in the works. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- A sequel series to Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly, titled The Aftermath, is in development at the network.

Surviving R. Kelly: The Aftermath will be a four-part series featuring interviews with new survivors, psychologists and experts on the singer's case. The project was announced by president of A+E Networks on Tuesday.

The original series, released in January, chronicled the sexual assault allegations against Kelly. The show was followed by Kelly being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse between 1998 and 2010. In June, he pleaded not guilty to 11 new charges related to alleged sexual assault of a teenage fan in 2010.

Surviving R. Kelly was nominated for an Emmy has been viewed by nearly 30 million people. Sudi Khosropur is co-executive producing and serving as showrunner on The Aftermath.

Lifetime also announced a new series on Jeffrey Epstein, titled Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, is in development.

Epstein, a billionaire financier, was arrested in July and charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy to traffic minors for sex. He has pleaded not guilty.

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein will look into how Epstein used his money and connections to hide his behavior. Robert Friedman's Bungalow Media + Entertainment is developing alongside directors Anne Sundberg and Ricki Stern. New York magazine and New York Times journalist Christopher Mason is also attached.