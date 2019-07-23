JoJo Fletcher (R), pictured with Jordan Rodgers, shared details about her upcoming wedding to the "Bachelorette" Season 12 winner. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Former Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher will tie the knot in 2020.

The 28-year-old television personality shared details about her upcoming wedding to her fiancé, Season 12 winner Jordan Rodgers, in an interview with People published Tuesday.

Fletcher said she and Rodgers will marry in spring or summer of next year.

"We want an outdoor wedding in California, either in Malibu, Napa or Santa Barbara," she shared. "We're going to tour and lock in a venue sooner rather than later."

News that Fletcher and Rodgers' wedding plans are in motion comes nearly three years after the couple got engaged during the Season 12 finale in August 2016.

"In the beginning, we had more of the ability to say we're going to date and court each other, but then three years go by and we started to feel like people were annoyed by it. They're like, 'You're never going to get married!'" Fletcher said of fan input.

"We wouldn't change it," she said of waiting. "Without having those years to go through different seasons of life together and learning how to navigate through the good and the bad, I wouldn't feel as confident. It was important for us to know that this was what we wanted for the rest of our lives. I'm happy we waited. But now we're good to go!"

Fletcher and Rodgers announced on Instagram this week they bought their first home together in Dallas, Texas. Rodgers confirmed their plans to marry in 2020 in his post.

"WE BOUGHT OUR FIRST HOUSE TOGETHER!!! (She's really stuck with me now)," Rodgers captioned a photo with Fletcher. "Seriously though, we couldn't be more excited to start this next chapter in our lives together ... The first home we will live in as a married couple next year!!"

Fletcher was the runner-up in Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor before starring on The Bachelorette. She and Rodgers will host the new CNBC series Cash Pad, which premieres Tuesday.