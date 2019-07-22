The cast of "Big Little Lies," left to right, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley. The cast said goodbye to the series following its finale. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman and the cast of HBO's Big Little Lies bid farewell to the drama on social media following the finale.

Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern each commented on the finale Sunday, with some paying homage to their fellow co-stars.

"What a journey to have been on! Thank you to all of you for watching, and everything you have given this show and more! Your support made it possible and allowed these women's stories to be told,' Kidman said on Instagram alongside a collection of photos of herself with her castmates, including Meryl Streep.

"To everyone who was involved in the making the show - my deepest thanks. Love you all," she continued.

Witherspoon, on Twitter, uploaded a photo of herself with Adam Scott, who portrays her character Madeline's husband Ed. "Madeline & Ed," she wrote alongside a pair of heart emojis.

Kravitz and Dern each posted selfies of themselves having a glass of wine together. "Toasting to our amazing tribe. Luckiest time ever. Hope you all enjoy," Dern said.

"Bonnie + Renata 4 lyfe," Kravitz said, in reference to their characters.

Woodley gave thanks to her co-star, young actor Iain Armitage who portrayed her character Jane's son Ziggy.

"Thank you for letting me be your (tv) mama, You've guided me with your huge heart, your spontaneity, magic tricks, enthusiasm, depth, and curiosity for two years now, and I am very grateful," Woodley said alongside photos of herself with Armitage at the beach.

Big Little Lies is based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name. HBO president Casey Bloys previously said that a third season was unlikely.

"The reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. . .I just think it's not realistic," he said.

Kidman shared a similar sentiment about a third season in an interview with Variety.

"I think it would be hard to get the whole group together," she said. "But we would love to do it."