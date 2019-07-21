Mutiny arises on a perpetually moving train in 'Snowpiercer' trailer

July 21 (UPI) -- TBS released its first trailer for its post-apocalyptic, sci-fi thriller Snowpiercer at San Diego Comic Con this weekend.

"Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a 1,001-car, perpetually moving train that circles the globe," a synopsis said.

Starring Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Lena Hall and Steven Ogg, Snowpiercer is scheduled to debut on the cable network TBS in the spring.

Inspired by the 2014 film of the same name, the show has already been renewed for a second season.

Now on YouTube, the 2 1/2-minute preview for the series offers a glimpse at a mutiny that arises when impoverished permanent passengers separated by class and treated accordingly decide to rebel.