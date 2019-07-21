Actress Wanda Sykes attends the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Tony Hale, the voice of Forky in "Toy Story 4," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Kaley Cuoco can be heard voicing the title character in the trailer for the new animated series, "Harley Quinn." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- The Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco lends her voice to the titular villain in the first trailer for the new adult animated series, Harley Quinn.

Set to a rock version of the song "Love is All Around" -- the theme to the classic sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show -- the 70-second preview was unveiled Saturday at San Diego Comic Con.

The trailer shows Harley Quinn wreaking havoc -- making deals with bad guys, fighting and destroying property with her trademark baseball mallet.

Batman, the Joker, Poison Ivy and Aquaman make brief appearances in the clip.

The series is set to debut this fall on the DC Universe streaming service.

The voice cast also includes Lake Bell, Tony Hale, Jim Rash, Alan Tudyk, Chris Meloni, Giancarlo Esposito and Wanda Sykes.