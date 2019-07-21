July 21 (UPI) -- The Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco lends her voice to the titular villain in the first trailer for the new adult animated series, Harley Quinn.
Set to a rock version of the song "Love is All Around" -- the theme to the classic sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show -- the 70-second preview was unveiled Saturday at San Diego Comic Con.
The trailer shows Harley Quinn wreaking havoc -- making deals with bad guys, fighting and destroying property with her trademark baseball mallet.
Batman, the Joker, Poison Ivy and Aquaman make brief appearances in the clip.
The series is set to debut this fall on the DC Universe streaming service.
The voice cast also includes Lake Bell, Tony Hale, Jim Rash, Alan Tudyk, Chris Meloni, Giancarlo Esposito and Wanda Sykes.