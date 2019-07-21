Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome to lead voice cast of 'Star Trek: Below Decks'

July 21 (UPI) -- Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome and Jerry O'Connell will lead the voice cast of CBS All Access' animated comedy series, Star Trek: Below Decks.

The show follows "the support crew on one of Starfleet's least important ships in 2380," according to a press release.

The stars -- who also include Noël Wells, Dawnn Lewis, Fred Tatasciore and Eugene Cordero -- were revealed Saturday at San Diego Comic Con.

The 10-episode first season will premiere in 2020.

CBS All Access is also the streaming home of the Star Trek live-action series Discovery.

Star Trek: Picard, a live-action sequel series to Star Trek: The Next Generation starring Patrick Stewart, is expected to debut next year.