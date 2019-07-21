AMC orders second season of Zachary Quinto's 'NOS4A2'

July 21 (UPI) -- AMC has renewed its supernatural horror series NOS4A2 for a second season.

The announcement was made Saturday at San Diego Comic Con.

"There's so much in the book we haven't dug into the show yet... so happy to come back for another run," Quinto said.

The show is based on Joe Hill's 2013 novel of the same name. Hill is an executive producer on the TV version.

"This otherworldy series makes remarkable work of Joe Hill's spine-tingling novel, deftly helmed by Jami O'Brien and with captivating performances by Zachary Quinto and Ashley Cummings and the rest of the talented cast," David Madden -- president of programming for AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios -- said in a statement. "NOS4A2 has kept viewers on the edge of their seats since its debut and we are ready to jump right back in to this story for Season 2."

Production is slated to resume this fall and the 10 fresh episodes of Season 2 are expected to air on the cable network in 2020. The ensemble also includes Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Virginia Kull and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

"NOS4A2 centers on Vic McQueen, a gifted young woman who discovers she has a supernatural ability to find lost things," a synopsis said.

"This ability puts her on a collision course with Charlie Manx, a seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland -- an icy, twisted Christmas village of Manx's imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law."