Thora Birch joins 'The Walking Dead' for Season 10

Actor Norman Reedus arrives on the red carpet at the "Isle of Dogs" screening in New York City in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Samantha Morton arrives at a photocall for the film "Synecdoche, New York" during the 61st Annual Cannes Film Festival in France in 2008. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actress Thora Birch has landed a role in Season 10 of "The Walking Dead." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- American Beauty and Clear and Present Danger alum Thora Birch has joined The Walking Dead for Season 10.

"Thrilled to be along for the wild ride!" Birch tweeted.

The actress will play Gamma, "a sentry fiercely protective of Alpha," AMC said in a press release.

Samantha Morton plays Alpha, the leader of Whisperers -- a group of zombie-apocalypse survivors who camouflage themselves with the decomposing flesh of the dead.

Starring Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Kary Payton, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Josh McDermitt, Dan Fogler and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the show will return for its 10th season on Oct. 6.

Gurira, who plays Michonne, announced at San Diego Comic Con on Friday that she is leaving the series this season.