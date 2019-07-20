Rose Leslie departs 'The Good Fight' after 3 seasons

Actress Cush Jumbo attends the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica in 2018. File Photo by Andrew Gombert/EPA-EFE

Actress Rose Leslie has left "The Good Fight" after three seasons.

July 20 (UPI) -- Rose Leslie has left The Good Fight ahead of the CBS All Access legal drama's fourth season.

Leslie is also known for her work on Game of Thrones and Downton Abbey.

The Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King confirmed the actress' departure to TVLine on Thursday at San Diego Comic Con.

Leslie's character, Maia Rindell, was seen departing her job to join a new law firm at the end of Season 3.

As the show has changed direction, Leslie's departure follows the exits of her co-stars Justin Bartha and Erica Tazel, Deadline.com reported.

Season 4 of the show is to begin streaming next year.