Josh Charles lands role in Netflix's NASA drama 'Away'

Actor Josh Charles is to co-star in the Netflix drama, "Away." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- The Good Wife alum Josh Charles has landed a role opposite Hilary Swank in the Netflix drama, Away.

Charles will play Matt Logan, "a NASA engineer whose wife is commanding the first mission to Mars," the streaming service said in a press release.

"He faces the already enormous challenges of dealing with the mission from home, while trying to raise their teenage daughter on his own, but when he goes through a life-altering experience in the first episode he will understand the true cost of what it means to be away from each other."

Jessica Goldberg -- whose credits include The Path -- will serve as show-runner, writer and executive producer of Away.

Ed Zwick, who has helmed Nashville, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and The Last Samurai , will direct the first episode and acts as an executive producer on the new Netflix drama.

Charles was recently seen in the Showtime limited series, The Loudest Voice.