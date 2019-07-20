'Cobra Kai' heading to Okinawa for Season 3

Season 3 of "Cobra Kai," starring William Zabka and Ralph Macchio, will take place in Okinawa. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Season 3 of YouTube's Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai will take place in Okinawa, Japan.

The first two seasons were set in California where rival senseis Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) teach teens karate.

"In Season 3 we'll be digging into the origins of the dojos so you'll see us return to Okinawa," writer-producer John Heald said at San Diego Comic Con.

Cobra Kai follows the events of the 1984 movie The Karate Kid, which saw Daniel and Johnny taking out their mutual aggression on the mats at a high-profile, karate tournament.

The Karate Kid II -- released in 1986 -- saw Daniel travel to his teacher Miyagi's homeland of Okinawa.

Pat Morita, the actor who played Miyagi, died in 2005, but his wise and kind character is frequently mentioned and seen via flashback in Cobra Kai as Daniel struggles to pass one Miyagi's self-defense techniques to his own students.