Blonde Henry Cavill faces monsters in 'Witcher' trailer

July 20 (UPI) -- Netflix has released the first trailer for The Witcher, its fantasy drama starring Man of Steel and Justice League icon Henry Cavill.

Cavill plays medieval, supernatural monster hunter Geralt of Rivia.

Anya Cholatra co-stars as Yennefer and Freya Allan plays Ciri in the eight-part adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's best-selling series of novels.

The Witcher was also previously made into a popular video game series from developer CD Projekt Red.

Friday's 2-minute preview has already gotten more than 5 million views on YouTube. It shows Cavill, with long blonde hair, wielding a sword, facing terrifying creatures and protecting the innocent.

Cavill usually has short, dark hair in his film roles.