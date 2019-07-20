Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for July 20: Josh Holloway, Sandra Oh
Marc Maron says Joaquin Phoenix was 'deep in' on 'Joker'
Brandon Routh to portray Superman again in 'Arrowverse' event
Joe Manganiello says he took on snake with Sofia Vergara at home
Emily Deschanel tells Seth Meyers about 'raw and gritty' role on 'Animal Kingdom'

Photo Gallery

 
Royal Danish Ballet rehearses for 'The Bournonville Legacy'

Latest News

Blonde Henry Cavill faces monsters in 'Witcher' trailer
Hong Kong police make 'largest seizure' of explosives
Snow cannons could stabilize West Antarctic ice sheet
Two more 'Halloween' movies in the works
'Revenge of the Dreamers III' tops the U.S. album chart
 
Back to Article
/