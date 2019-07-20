Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for July 20: Josh Holloway, Sandra Oh
Marc Maron says Joaquin Phoenix was 'deep in' on 'Joker'
Joe Manganiello says he took on snake with Sofia Vergara at home
Brandon Routh to portray Superman again in 'Arrowverse' event
Emily Deschanel tells Seth Meyers about 'raw and gritty' role on 'Animal Kingdom'

Photo Gallery

 
Dwayne Johnson, Eliza González attend 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' premiere

Latest News

Amazon renews 'Boys' for Season 2 before Season 1 premiere
1 of 2 seized British-linked tankers now in Iranian custody
OZY Fest canceled due to NYC heatwave
UPI Almanac for Saturday, July 20, 2019
On This Day: Armstrong, Aldrin step foot on the moon
 
Back to Article
/