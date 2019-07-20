Amazon renews 'Boys' for Season 2 before Season 1 premiere

July 20 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video said it has ordered a second season of its superhero drama, The Boys.
The eight episodes of Season 1 will be available for streaming on July 26.
The Season 2 renewal announcement was made Friday at a San Diego Comic Con panel featuring the show's executive producers Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke, and cast members Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara and Elisabeth Shue.
You're the Worst actress Aya Cash will join the ensemble in Season 2 as Stormfront.
The show is based on the graphic novels of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It is about a world where superheroes work for a corporation.