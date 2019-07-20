Amazon renews 'Boys' for Season 2 before Season 1 premiere

Cast member Erin Moriarty attends the premiere of "Captain Fantastic" in Los Angeles on June 26, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Jack Quaid arrives on the red carpet at the New York premiere of "Vinyl" in New York City on January 15, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Chace Crawford's new superhero show "The Boys" was renewed for a second season on Amazon. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video said it has ordered a second season of its superhero drama, The Boys.

The eight episodes of Season 1 will be available for streaming on July 26.

The Season 2 renewal announcement was made Friday at a San Diego Comic Con panel featuring the show's executive producers Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke, and cast members Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara and Elisabeth Shue.

You're the Worst actress Aya Cash will join the ensemble in Season 2 as Stormfront.

The show is based on the graphic novels of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It is about a world where superheroes work for a corporation.