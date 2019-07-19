'Veronica Mars' Season 4 released a week earlier than scheduled

July 19 (UPI) -- Season 4 of Kristen Bell's mystery drama Veronica Mars began streaming on Hulu on Friday.

The show was expected to return with eight fresh episodes on July 26, but they were all unexpectedly dropped Friday instead.

The announcement about the scheduling change was made during a panel discussion with the cast at San Diego Comic Con where Bell joked that she wanted the show to be released early in honor of her 39th birthday.

Veronica Mars initially had a three-season run on UPN/The CW from 2004 to 2007 and was followed by a movie in 2014.

Returning from the original series are Jason Dohring, Enrico Colantoni, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra and Ryan Hansen.