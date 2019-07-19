David Chang will explore culture and food in various cities in the Netflix docuseries "Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner." File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Ugly Delicious star David Chang has landed a new series with Netflix.

Deadline confirmed Friday the 41-year-old chef and restaurateur will reunite with Ugly Delicious producer Morgan Neville on the new docuseries Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner.

Each episode will follow Chang and a celebrity guest as they explore the culture and food of a single city. The pair will experience three meals -- breakfast, lunch and dinner -- as they talk and discover new and surprising things about themselves.

"There's something about traveling with someone that opens you up," Chang said in a statement. "That's what BLD is all about -- learning more about ourselves, our friends, and the people we encounter out in the world. Plus, of course, the ridiculously delicious meals we share."

Neville, who won an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for his 2013 film 20 Feet from Stardom, said Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner will feature "great food" and "big conversations."

"BLD is a chance to take everything I've loved about working on Ugly Delicious -- big conversations, great food, world travel -- and put it together in one large smorgasbord," he said. "It's been great to take a moment to get deep while breaking bread."

The Hollywood Reporter said Chang and Neville will produce the new show, with Dara Horenblas, Christophen Chen, Caryn Capotsto and Blake Davis as executive producers. The series is expected to debut in the fall.

Chang is known for founding the Momofuku restaurants. Ugly Delicious premiered on Netflix in February 2018 and was renewed for a second season in November.