Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for July 19: Brian May, Anthony Edwards
Emily Deschanel tells Seth Meyers about 'raw and gritty' role on 'Animal Kingdom'
Cardi B, Offset play New Lyrics for Old People on 'Kimmel'
Anime fans, artists react in horror to deadly fire at Kyoto Animation studio
Famous birthdays for July 18: Vin Diesel, Kristen Bell

Photo Gallery

 
Celebrities get silly on the red carpet

Latest News

'The Office' alum Ellie Kemper suggests reunion episode
ERAPSCO awarded $1B to produce sonobuoys for U.S. Navy
Indictment: Defense contractor threatened Florida lawmaker
Joe Manganiello says he took on snake with Sofia Vergara at home
Patriots' Tom Brady wields machete on horseback in Costa Rica
 
Back to Article
/