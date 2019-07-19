July 19 (UPI) -- Shudder has released the first trailer for their upcoming, original horror anthology series, Creepshow.

The trailer promises plenty of blood, scary creatures and death across 12 terrifying episodes when Creepshow premieres on Sept. 26.

Creepshow is based on the 1982 film of the same name written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero. The Walking Dead director Greg Nicotero is serving as executive producer.

David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Bell, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Kid Cudi, Bruce Davison, Giancarlo Esposito, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer and DJ Qualls are set to star.

Shudder is AMC's supernatural and horror streaming service.

"It's the most fun you'll ever have being scared," the trailer says.